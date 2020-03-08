JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of JCDecaux from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JCDecaux from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $32.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

