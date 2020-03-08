James O’boyle Sells 13,700 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Several analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.