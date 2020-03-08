ITT (NYSE:ITT) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.38.

NYSE ITT opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 15.49%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $78,517,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ITT by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after purchasing an additional 572,459 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,562,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

