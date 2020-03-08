Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Iteknik Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:ITKH) traded down 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 100,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,262,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Iteknik Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions.

