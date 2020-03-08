Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Price Down 5.6% After Insider Selling

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price traded down 5.6% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $95.72, 542,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 376,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

Specifically, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,853. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Irhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109,842 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

