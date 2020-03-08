International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Upgraded to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $32.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.63.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $536.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.57. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $31.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Seaways had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in International Seaways by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

