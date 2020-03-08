International Money Express (IMXI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect International Money Express to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IMXI opened at $9.79 on Friday. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

In other International Money Express news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

