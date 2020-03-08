IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Shares Up 3.7%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56, 78,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 325,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.63. The company has a market cap of $61.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.65.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile (CVE:IGX)

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

