Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $71.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $42.71 and a one year high of $80.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $3,779,426.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Installed Building Products by 273.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.