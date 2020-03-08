Insider Selling: Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman Sells $761,103.15 in Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 5,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $761,103.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,344.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. Strategic Education Inc has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $189.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.