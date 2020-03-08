Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Sells $14,912,988.42 in Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $285.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $181.50 and a 52-week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SBA Communications by 37.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

