Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells $2,487,183.72 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,805,822.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN opened at $71.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -899.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Five9 by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Five9 by 5,538.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.