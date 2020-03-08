Insider Selling: Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sells $302,596.00 in Stock

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.78 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,241,000 after buying an additional 226,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after buying an additional 1,535,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,490,000 after buying an additional 137,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evergy by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.43.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.