Insider Buying: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Purchases $250,000.00 in Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald L. Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $249,250.00.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $47.34 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.19 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,399,000 after buying an additional 390,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,531,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,691,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,032,000 after buying an additional 778,005 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,709,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,973,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,926,000 after buying an additional 282,054 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

