Insider Buying: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Chairman Buys $811,000.00 in Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Chairman Thomas Layton bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $910.32 million, a P/E ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.01. Upwork Inc has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upwork by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Upwork by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after buying an additional 854,700 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

