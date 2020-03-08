Insider Buying: Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) CEO Purchases $385,000.00 in Stock

Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) CEO Michael Reed purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.07 on Friday. Gannett Co Inc has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Gannett alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 28.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.