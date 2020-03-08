Insider Buying: Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Acquires $235,770.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chris Avery also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

On Thursday, February 6th, Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $68.82 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.14 and a 200 day moving average of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.52%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $22,989,911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after buying an additional 229,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,477,000 after buying an additional 110,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.