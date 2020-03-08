Insider Buying: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Buys $540,000.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Steven A. Webster purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

NYSE CPE opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.41. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $411.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,589,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

