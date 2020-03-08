Insider Buying: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Purchases $439,800.00 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Noah A. Elbogen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $554.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CL King initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 192,733 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $4,199,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

