Insider Buying: American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Acquires $13,656,848.48 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 488,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,656,848.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

B Wayne Et Al Hughes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 5th, B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 316,679 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

