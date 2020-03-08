ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.27 ($14.26).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

