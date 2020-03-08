Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinera by 706.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,053,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,910 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Infinera by 7,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 758,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Infinera by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 750,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.