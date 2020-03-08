Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 12th

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ICD. B. Riley cut their target price on Independence Contract Drilling from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

