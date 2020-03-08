Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 12th

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 11th.
Shares of NYSE:ICD opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 31,886 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.
Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.
Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.