Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Immersion had a negative net margin of 55.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Immersion updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.04-0.19 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.04-$0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. Immersion has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Immersion from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

