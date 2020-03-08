Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ITW traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,191. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.92 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

