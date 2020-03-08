Hunting (LON:HTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Hunting plc (LON:HTG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as GBX 282 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 282.40 ($3.71), with a volume of 148661 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.40 ($3.96).

Specifically, insider Carol Chesney acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79). Also, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 58,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £183,774.78 ($241,745.30).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 580 ($7.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 468.30 ($6.16).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 315.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 396.22. The company has a market cap of $451.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

About Hunting (LON:HTG)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

