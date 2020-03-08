Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases Earnings Results

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $494.06 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Shares of NYSE:HOV opened at $23.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.48. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $32.90.

HOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,609.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 210.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,913 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $779,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

