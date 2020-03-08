Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 1,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.57. 1,634,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,964. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.13. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.29 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SVC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

