Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 90.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.2%.

HRZN stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 12.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. Aegis upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

