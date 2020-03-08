Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has $55.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIW. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.33.

HIW stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 17.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

