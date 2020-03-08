Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded at Wood & Company

Wood & Company upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HIW. ValuEngine upgraded Highwoods Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.75 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.