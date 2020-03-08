Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

NYSE:HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

