Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.
NYSE:HPE opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.59.
Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.
In other news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $1,056,096.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.
