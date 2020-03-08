Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 95,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,281,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAS traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.75. 1,800,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from to in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.82.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

