Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,730 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research lowered Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,847. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

