H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.61 and last traded at $18.29, with a volume of 1157154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 181.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H & R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 4,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of H & R Block by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

About H & R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

