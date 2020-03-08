H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. H & R Block had a return on equity of 181.10% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.
About H & R Block
H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.
