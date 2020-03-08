H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. H & R Block had a return on equity of 181.10% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. H & R Block has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Get H & R Block alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.