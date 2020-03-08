Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Down 3%

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, 1,495 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Bimbo to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

