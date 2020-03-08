Greggs (LON:GRG) Given Hold Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GRG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Greggs to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,082.86 ($27.40).

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,180 ($28.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,298.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,111.40. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,718 ($22.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

