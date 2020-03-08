Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GLRE opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market cap of $329.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

