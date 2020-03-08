GreenGro Technologies (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Stock Price Down 2.5%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) traded down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 461,628 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,944,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GRNH)

GreenGro Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets green eco-friendly vertical cultivation systems in the United States. It offers flux lighting products, table stands, nutrient mixers, home units, cloning systems, and tea brewers, as well as provides consulting and management services to its clients.

