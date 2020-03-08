Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gray Television by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Gray Television by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,711,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

