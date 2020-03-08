Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Gold Resource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gold Resource currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of GORO opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the period. Signia Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 360,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 254,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 154,230 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $1,180,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

