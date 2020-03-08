Gold Resource Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gold Resource has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

GORO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Gold Resource from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.