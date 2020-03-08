Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Stock Price Up 81.8%

Shares of Giggles N Hugs Inc (OTCMKTS:GIGL) rose 81.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 1,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 53,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc in August 2010.

