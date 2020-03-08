Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) rose 5.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 3,563,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,204,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Specifically, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $232.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 90,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gannett by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 2,298.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

