Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Stock Price Up 5.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) rose 5.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.07, approximately 3,563,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,204,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Specifically, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Also, CEO Michael Reed acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $385,000.00. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,330,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gannett by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gannett by 65.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 90,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gannett by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gannett by 2,298.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 169,565 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.
Featured Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.