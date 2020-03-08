FY2020 EPS Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Reduced by Analyst

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.99.

Starbucks stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average is $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

