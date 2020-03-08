FY2020 EPS Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now forecasts that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.52 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.