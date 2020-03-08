FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Clearwater Seafoods Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.39.
Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Clearwater Seafoods from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
About Clearwater Seafoods
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.
