Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Freehold Royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$6.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.38. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$9.88. The firm has a market cap of $718.86 million and a P/E ratio of -140.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is -1,465.12%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.