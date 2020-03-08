Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price rose 7.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.92, approximately 1,843,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,464,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Specifically, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 60,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $265,024.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Chiasson purchased 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $101,454.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

FOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Fossil Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $231.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,801 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fossil Group by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,465 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

